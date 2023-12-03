trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695039
BJP Celebration: Bow to Janta Janardan, says PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
BJP Headquarters Celebration Assembly Elections 2023 Result: After the bumper victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP workers are immersed in celebration. There is a celebratory atmosphere at the party headquarters. BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have reached the party headquarters. PM Narendra Modi is giving a speech on the bumper victory.
