BJP Chief JP Nadda Highlights Political Transformation At 'Sushasan Mahotsav 2024' Inauguration In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
During the inauguration of 'Sushasan Mahotsav 2024' in Delhi, BJP Chief JP Nadda reflects on the evolving political culture in India, emphasizing the significant shift before and after 2014. Nadda credits Prime Minister Modi for spearheading this change, reshaping the national agenda towards unity and inclusive development through the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

