'BJP is playing misleading videos', alleges Congress

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress has made a big allegation against BJP. Congress says that BJP is playing misleading videos. Congress has complained to BJP's EC. The dates of Lok Sabha elections have been announced. Meanwhile, Congress party has made a big allegation against BJP.

