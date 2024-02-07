trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718615
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP MLA made big claim regarding UCC in Rajasthan

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us
Uniform Civil Code Bill has been introduced in the Uttarakhand Assembly. Which is to be discussed today on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP MLA has also made a big claim regarding UCC. BJP MLA has said that UCC will soon be brought in Rajasthan also.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Kashmiri Twin Sisters' Enchanting Anantnag Snowfall Report!
Play Icon01:00
VIRAL VIDEO: Kashmiri Twin Sisters' Enchanting Anantnag Snowfall Report!
Another Indian Origin Student attacked in America
Play Icon05:39
Another Indian Origin Student attacked in America
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make use of Swastika correctly
Play Icon03:07
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make use of Swastika correctly
VIRAL VIDEO: Discover the Art of Making Rubber Slippers in Mesmerizing Detail
Play Icon01:00
VIRAL VIDEO: Discover the Art of Making Rubber Slippers in Mesmerizing Detail
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bikers Collide While Filming McLaren Supercar
Play Icon00:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bikers Collide While Filming McLaren Supercar

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Kashmiri Twin Sisters' Enchanting Anantnag Snowfall Report!
play icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: Kashmiri Twin Sisters' Enchanting Anantnag Snowfall Report!
Another Indian Origin Student attacked in America
play icon5:39
Another Indian Origin Student attacked in America
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make use of Swastika correctly
play icon3:7
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make use of Swastika correctly
VIRAL VIDEO: Discover the Art of Making Rubber Slippers in Mesmerizing Detail
play icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: Discover the Art of Making Rubber Slippers in Mesmerizing Detail
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bikers Collide While Filming McLaren Supercar
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bikers Collide While Filming McLaren Supercar