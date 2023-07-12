trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634363
BJP National President JP Nadda calls meeting over Lok Sabha Elections 2024

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Lok Sabha 2024: All parties have stepped up preparations for the 2024 assembly elections. Meanwhile, today BJP state president JP Nadda has called an important meeting. Election strategy can be discussed in this meeting.
