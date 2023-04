videoDetails

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala targets Manish Sisodia on Liquor Scam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala said why the court refused to give relief to Manish Sisodia, accused of liquor scam? Manish Sisodia and company have received bribe and it has been verified through the court.