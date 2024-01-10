trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708189
BJP to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
BJP Meeting in Ayodhya: BJP is going to hold crucial meet in Ayodhya today. During the meet, discussions will be done regarding preparation of Pran Pratishtha program and further programs. BJP's National General Secretary Organization BL Santosh along with National General Secretaries Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde will attend this meeting. In this meeting, the arrangements for the people coming for the darshan puja program which will continue till March 25 after Pran Pratistha will be discussed. .

