BJP to hold important meeting in Delhi today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
BJP is going to hold important meeting in Delhi today. The meeting will be held by BJP's manifesto committee over upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. As per latest reports, Rajnath Singh will preside over this meeting. Know who all will be included in this meeting.

