BJP Workers' Bus Attacked after CM Yogi's Rally in Durgapur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Major attack has been made on the bus of BJP workers in West Bengal. It is being told that BJP workers were returning from the rally of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when the attack took place.

