BJP's big plan for Lok Sabha Election 2024

Sonam|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP has geared up before the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, BJP is making big preparations regarding UP. BJP currently has 64 Lok Sabha seats and has set a target of winning 80 seats.

