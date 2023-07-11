NewsVideos
BJP's Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation on TMC over Panchayat Election Vote Counting

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Monsoon Session 2023: Today is the second day of the monsoon session. Meanwhile, there has been a tremendous uproar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the Land for Job case. In this connection, the opposition seems to be attacking and the BJP has surrounded Lalu and his family.

