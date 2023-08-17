trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650019
BJP's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in full swing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP has geared up. On Wednesday, the meeting of the Central Election Committee lasted for about four hours, in which the assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were discussed. After four hours of brainstorming, the seats of Chhattisgarh have been divided into four categories. All the 15 members of CEC were present in this meeting. Here first of all we will talk about Chhattisgarh.

