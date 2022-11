Black Friday 2022: Why are sales held on this Day? All you need to know

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Black Friday is marked a day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It is one of the biggest retail sales in the country and unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season. Shopping malls and stores witness heavy footfall on Black Friday as a number of brands and e-commerce offer lucrative discounts and deals to lure customers. This year, Black Friday falls on November 25.