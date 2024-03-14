NewsVideos
Blind Cricket News: The whole story of the struggle of India Blind Cricket Team

|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
Blind Cricket News: Blind cricketers also play for the country like other cricketers. Blind cricket team also wins tournaments for the country. But why doesn't anyone think about them? Blind cricketers are no less talented than anyone else. Let us tell you that the Indian cricket team has won the World Cup five times so far.

