Blinkit Delivery Boy Singing At Customer's House - Watch Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Experience the heartwarming moment as a Blinkit delivery partner surprises a customer by joining their impromptu jam session. In a viral video capturing the magic, the delivery partner not only displays impressive guitar skills but also showcases his vocal talents, adding an extra layer of joy to the shared musical experience. Video Source: @imsoumyarendra

