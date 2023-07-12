trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634486
Bollywood's Most Versatile Actress Bhumi Pednekar Wore Fendi Ff-Jacquard Technical Black Jersey To The Airport

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
One of Bollywood's most talented actresses is Bhumi Pednekar. The actress was recently spotted at the airport, and everyone took notice of her presence. Bhumi arrived at the airport dressed in a black Fendi Ff-jacquard Technical jersey. On the official Fendi website, the jersey is listed at 372 pounds, which is equivalent to ₹39,000 in Indian rupees.
