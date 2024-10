videoDetails

Bomb attack outside house of BJP leader in West Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Big news is coming from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. There has been a bomb attack outside the house of BJP leader and former MP Arjun Singh. Firing has also taken place. In which 3 people have been injured.