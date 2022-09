Boris Johnson bows out as British PM concludes with his final speech

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his final speech outside 10 Downing Street. Johnson bowed out as British prime minister, ending a tumultuous 3 years in office and bequeathing his successor Liz Truss.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

