videoDetails

Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

Breaking News: There has been a huge attack on the freedom of press in Punjab. All the channels of your favorite channel Zee News and Zee Media of Punjab have been blacked out. There, Zee News and other Zee channels are not coming to people's homes. Has Arvind Kejriwal imposed 'Emergency' in Punjab?