BREAKING NEWS: Meeting of opposition parties in Patna, leaders of 18 parties including JDU will be included

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
BREAKING NEWS: Loksabha Election 2024 For the purpose of opposition unity, a meeting of many opposition parties is being held in Patna, leaders of 18 parties including JDU will participate in this meeting. This meeting is being seen as stopping the chariot of victory of PM Modi in 2024.

