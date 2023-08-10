trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647264
Breaking News: NCLT approves ZEE-Sony merger, all objections related to the deal dismissed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
ZEEL-SONY Merger: There is big news for two big groups of the country. The proposed merger with Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited has been approved by the NCLT.

