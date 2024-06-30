videoDetails

Bridge collapses in Jharkhand's Giridih

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Jharkhand Bridge Collapse: Big news is coming from Giridih, Giridih. Here, an under construction bridge could not withstand the sudden increase in water level and strong current of the river due to heavy rains. And he fell. One pillar of the bridge has also bent. This accident happened in Bhelwaghati of Giridih. It is being told that this bridge was being built at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore. But this bridge could not withstand the monsoon rains and the girder of the bridge broke and fell into the river below.