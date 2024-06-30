Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2761997
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bridge collapses in Jharkhand's Giridih

|Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Jharkhand Bridge Collapse: Big news is coming from Giridih, Giridih. Here, an under construction bridge could not withstand the sudden increase in water level and strong current of the river due to heavy rains. And he fell. One pillar of the bridge has also bent. This accident happened in Bhelwaghati of Giridih. It is being told that this bridge was being built at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore. But this bridge could not withstand the monsoon rains and the girder of the bridge broke and fell into the river below.

All Videos

Violence took place in West Bengal's Howrah
Play Icon01:42
Violence took place in West Bengal's Howrah
Part of Glacier breaks down in Himalaya's Rudraprayag
Play Icon01:25
Part of Glacier breaks down in Himalaya's Rudraprayag
vandalism in reasi's Shiv temple creates tensions
Play Icon01:13
vandalism in reasi's Shiv temple creates tensions
Know controversy surrounding Bulldozer Action
Play Icon20:50
Know controversy surrounding Bulldozer Action
Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Play Icon29:16
Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Trending Videos

Violence took place in West Bengal's Howrah
play icon1:42
Violence took place in West Bengal's Howrah
Part of Glacier breaks down in Himalaya's Rudraprayag
play icon1:25
Part of Glacier breaks down in Himalaya's Rudraprayag
vandalism in reasi's Shiv temple creates tensions
play icon1:13
vandalism in reasi's Shiv temple creates tensions
Know controversy surrounding Bulldozer Action
play icon20:50
Know controversy surrounding Bulldozer Action
Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
play icon29:16
Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat