Brij Bhushan Singh's difficulties will increase, the referee said - Brij Bhushan had touched wrongly

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
International Jagbir Singh's Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on sexual abuse allegations A big statement has come out. Jagbir Singh said in his statement to the Delhi Police that Brijbhushan and the female wrestler were standing side by side at the time of molestation in which complaints have been made, and also that after the molestation the female wrestler became uncomfortable and Brijbhushan pushed Sharan Singh. Also said about

