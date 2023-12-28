trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703608
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BSP MP Malook Nagar makes huge statement on I.N.D.I.A. Alliance

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Bahujan Samaj Party MP Maluk Nagar has put a condition before I.N.D.I.A. Alliance for BSP to join. Malook Nagar said that if the opposition alliance really wants to defeat BJP then it will have to make Mayawati the PM candidate of the alliance.

All Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Play Icon2:24
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant
Play Icon5:23
Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant
Priyanka Gandhi appears in ED's Chargesheet
Play Icon4:34
Priyanka Gandhi appears in ED's Chargesheet
VIRAL VIDEO : Complaint Lodged Against Ranbir Kapoor Regarding Viral Christmas Lunch Video
Play Icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO : Complaint Lodged Against Ranbir Kapoor Regarding Viral Christmas Lunch Video
VIRAL VIDEO : Bear Crashes Party, Surprises Everyone
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Bear Crashes Party, Surprises Everyone

Trending Videos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
play icon2:24
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant
play icon5:23
Know latest update on preparations against COVID New Variant
Priyanka Gandhi appears in ED's Chargesheet
play icon4:34
Priyanka Gandhi appears in ED's Chargesheet
VIRAL VIDEO : Complaint Lodged Against Ranbir Kapoor Regarding Viral Christmas Lunch Video
play icon0:14
VIRAL VIDEO : Complaint Lodged Against Ranbir Kapoor Regarding Viral Christmas Lunch Video
VIRAL VIDEO : Bear Crashes Party, Surprises Everyone
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Bear Crashes Party, Surprises Everyone
BSP MP on opposition alliance,Malook Nagar on opposition alliance,Malook Nagar,I.N.D.I.A,Mayawati,Zee News,