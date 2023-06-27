NewsVideos
"Can A Country Be Run On Two Laws?…": PM Modi's Major Declaration About The Uniform Civil Code

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi on June 27 while addressing booth workers of the party said that even though Constitution have provisions for equal rights for citizens some people who are objecting it for vote bank politics.

