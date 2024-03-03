trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727097
Car sank into the road in Vikas Nagar of Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
There was heavy rain in Lucknow, UP on Sunday. The rain caused waterlogging in many roads. The road caved in from the middle in Vikas Nagar area of Lucknow. Due to this a car got stuck in it. After much effort the car was taken out.

