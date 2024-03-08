NewsVideos
CBI Raids at several locations against Human Trafficking

Mar 08, 2024
CBI conducts raids at several locations against Human Trafficking. The action has been taken against those giving fake visas. As per latest reports, raid have been conducted at about 10 locations in 7 cities. Cash, laptop, mobile and documents have been seized in this raid. Know in detail in this report where the action was taken.

