NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI will investigate the train accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's big statement!

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
CBI can investigate the terrible train accident in Balasore, Odisha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav himself has recommended for this.

All Videos

BJP retaliates on Lalu Yadav's allegations regarding Odisha accident
1:23
BJP retaliates on Lalu Yadav's allegations regarding Odisha accident
Under construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur
9:33
Under construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur
UP Children Create Yogi Adityanath's Portrait with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Impression Engraved
1:41
UP Children Create Yogi Adityanath's Portrait with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Impression Engraved
Odisha Train Accident: The eyewitness who saw the train accident narrated a heart-wrenching scene!
6:50
Odisha Train Accident: The eyewitness who saw the train accident narrated a heart-wrenching scene!
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Related To Train Accident
0:34
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Related To Train Accident

Trending Videos

1:23
BJP retaliates on Lalu Yadav's allegations regarding Odisha accident
9:33
Under construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur
1:41
UP Children Create Yogi Adityanath's Portrait with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Impression Engraved
6:50
Odisha Train Accident: The eyewitness who saw the train accident narrated a heart-wrenching scene!
0:34
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Related To Train Accident
ashwini vaishnaw on odisha train accident,odisha train accident,train accident in odisha,Ashwini Vaishnaw,Train accident Odisha,train accident news odisha,odisha train accident news,odisha train accident video,Odisha news,train accident,odisha train accident today,latest odisha news,odisha train news,train accident news live odisha,odisha train accident cbi investigation,balasore train accident,train accident today in odisha,train accident news,CBI,