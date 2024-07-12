Advertisement
Central Government declares 25 June as Constitution Assassination Day

Sonam|Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Constitution Assassination Day: Taking a big decision, the Central Government has declared June 25 as Constitution Assassination Day. Notification related to this has been issued. Let us tell you that Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency on 25 June 1975. The issue of the Constitution was raised in the Parliament on which a lot of controversy was seen between the party and the opposition. Congress has not yet reacted to this decision of Modi government.

