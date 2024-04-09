Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Devotees worship of Maa Shailputri on first day of Navratri

|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri has started in India from today. Mother Shailputri is worshiped on the first day. On this occasion, there is a huge crowd of devotees in the temples. Know in detail in this report how the worship is being done in temples on the festival of Navratri?

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Delhi high court verdict today
Play Icon05:17
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Delhi high court verdict today
Viral Video: Seema Haider Shows Swollen Eye, Lip Injury - See What Really Happened
Play Icon00:20
Viral Video: Seema Haider Shows Swollen Eye, Lip Injury - See What Really Happened
Munawar Faruqui: Touching Hearts By Feeding From His Hands
Play Icon00:30
Munawar Faruqui: Touching Hearts By Feeding From His Hands
Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Journey For Ramayana Movie
Play Icon00:22
Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Journey For Ramayana Movie
Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple - WATCH
Play Icon00:17
Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple - WATCH

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Delhi high court verdict today
play icon5:17
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Delhi high court verdict today
Viral Video: Seema Haider Shows Swollen Eye, Lip Injury - See What Really Happened
play icon0:20
Viral Video: Seema Haider Shows Swollen Eye, Lip Injury - See What Really Happened
Munawar Faruqui: Touching Hearts By Feeding From His Hands
play icon0:30
Munawar Faruqui: Touching Hearts By Feeding From His Hands
Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Journey For Ramayana Movie
play icon0:22
Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Journey For Ramayana Movie
Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple - WATCH
play icon0:17
Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple - WATCH