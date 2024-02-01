trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716548
Champai Soren claims to form new government in Jharkhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
After the arrest of Hemant Soren, Champai Soren will be the new CM of Jharkhand. He was elected the leader of the legislature party in the alliance meeting. Champai Soren is very close to Hemant Soren. Champai Soren has also claim to form the government.

