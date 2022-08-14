Chandigarh students create Guinness record with World's Largest Human Waving National Flag

As many as 5,885 students from the Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with volunteers of the NID Foundation and other dignitaries gathered for the flag formation at the Chandigarh Cricket Stadium here, according to a release issued by the university.

Aug 14, 2022

