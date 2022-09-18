NewsVideos

Chandigarh University row: ‘No Suicide attempt, only one video of the accused found’, Mohali Police

Large-scale protests have erupted at Chandigarh University in Mohali following early claims that a girl may have released offensive videos of other students, which may have prompted eight girls to try suicide. Police, however, have denied the allegations of suicide attempts and stated that "just one" video clip of the accused was discovered.

Large-scale protests have erupted at Chandigarh University in Mohali following early claims that a girl may have released offensive videos of other students, which may have prompted eight girls to try suicide. Police, however, have denied the allegations of suicide attempts and stated that "just one" video clip of the accused was discovered.

