Chandrayaan-3 launch scheduled for July 13

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath said on Wednesday that the launch of Chandrayaan-3 will happen in the middle of July..The exact date will be announced soon.

