trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649954
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Nears Final Landing As Vikram Lander Set To Begin Separate Journey Today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
After a successful manoeuvre on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) achieved a nearly circular orbit which positioned the spacecraft into a lunar orbit of 153x163 kilometres. Now, the Vikram lander will begin its separate journey from the propulsion module.

All Videos

Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
play icon6:28
Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
play icon2:41
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
play icon1:2
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
Shikara shops in Dal Lake: A cultural lineage and a sight to behold
play icon3:4
Shikara shops in Dal Lake: A cultural lineage and a sight to behold
How did the land of Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir become a graveyard?
play icon3:11
How did the land of Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir become a graveyard?

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
play icon6:28
Chandrayaan 3 nears first stage of landing on the Moon
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
play icon2:41
Delhi: Congress to contest all 7 seats in Lok Sabha, says Alka Lamba
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
play icon1:2
AAP threatens to ditch ‘INDIA’ as Delhi Congress leader says party prepping to fight all 7 LS seats
Shikara shops in Dal Lake: A cultural lineage and a sight to behold
play icon3:4
Shikara shops in Dal Lake: A cultural lineage and a sight to behold
How did the land of Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir become a graveyard?
play icon3:11
How did the land of Mathura's Banke Bihari Mandir become a graveyard?