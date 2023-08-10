trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647132
Chandrayaan-3 Moves Closer to Moon’s Surface After Another Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre | ISRO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface on Wednesday after it underwent another orbit reduction manoeuvre, ISRO said. India's ambitious third Moon mission's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 after the launch on July 14, had entered into lunar orbit or the Moon's orbit on August 5.

