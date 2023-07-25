trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640364
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Live Location: On 15 July 2023, ISRO's LVM3-M4 rocket took off from Sriharikota carrying Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan is expected to be launched from Earth's orbit to Moon's orbit on 1 August. And today Chandrayaan can enter the last i.e. fifth orbit of the earth. Know how far Chandrayaan is from the moon.
