Chandrayaan ready to land on the moon..LUNA-25 takes off!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Today is a big day for Chandrayaan-3. On Thursday afternoon, it has divided into two parts and has started on its journey ahead. Vikram Lander has separated from the propulsion module. Now he will travel alone till the landing. It is believed that it will land on the lunar surface on 23 August.

Trial of Pan India Emergency Alert today, message will go to the whole country
Trial of Pan India Emergency Alert today, message will go to the whole country
Suddenly the mountain fell heavily in shimla LIVE video surfaced
Suddenly the mountain fell heavily in shimla LIVE video surfaced
Today the fire test of 'Chandrayaan-3'! History will be created on the moon after 173 hours
Today the fire test of 'Chandrayaan-3'! History will be created on the moon after 173 hours
Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
Pakistan Christians Attacked, 5 Churches In Vandalized After Christian Family Accused Of Blasphemy
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'
Why the destruction came in Himachal got 'DECODE'

