Chandrayaan's 2 pieces... Lander separated from propulsion module!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Today is a big day for Chandrayaan-3. On Thursday afternoon, it has divided into two parts and has started on its journey ahead. Vikram Lander has separated from the propulsion module. Now he will travel alone till the landing. It is believed that it will land on the lunar surface on 23 August. Know latest update.

