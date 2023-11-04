trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684239
Chhattisgarh Election: Who is playing the 'game' of betting with power?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
BJP has made serious allegations against the Baghel government of Chhattisgarh regarding the betting app...Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has not even spared Mahadev. This is a government with 30 percent commission. Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that Baghel has directly taken money from accused Aseem Das. Overall, BJP is the attacker while Congress is completely retaliating in self-defense.
