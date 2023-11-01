trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682611
Chhattisgarh Election: Who is 'powerful' among the five states?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: The heat of ED investigating the Delhi liquor scam has now reached CM Arvind Kejriwal. The agency has sent a notice to the Chief Minister and ordered him to appear before the agency on November 2. Sanjay Nirupam on zee platform said that Congress party is standing against Kejriwal government in the liquor scam case.
