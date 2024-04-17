Advertisement
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter

|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: Security forces have achieved great success. 29 Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh. Video of encounter with Naxalites surfaced. Encounter with Naxalites in Kanker.

