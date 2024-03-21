Advertisement
China again tried to infiltrate into Taiwan

|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Amidst the ever-increasing dispute between China and Taiwan, the fear of attack on Taiwan has increased. Once again China has tried to infiltrate into Taiwan. 32 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan's border.

