China aims to test 3D printing on moon to build habitats | Zee News English

To help humans live on the Moon sometime in the near-future, scientists are assessing the feasibility of structures that could support safe colonies. China is reportedly exploring the use value of 3D printing to construct buildings on the Moon, according to Reuters. By 2030, China hopes to land an astronaut on the Moon, following the 2020 lunar mission called "Chang'e 5" that brought lunar samples back to Earth. Before that happens, the Chang'e 6,7, and 8 missions would have been initiated.

