Watch LIVE report of Bengal's outrage

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

Bengal Bandh Violence Update: Today BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal. Due to this, BJP workers have taken to the streets. Let us tell you that the effect of the bandh is visible in Howrah and Alipur Gate. There is a huge uproar between BJP and TMC regarding the bandh. During the bandh, clashes are taking place at some places, firing at some places and stone pelting at some places. Watch the video.