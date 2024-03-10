NewsVideos
videoDetails

China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel

Sonam|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
Follow Us
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. This tunnel built near LAC is the longest two-lane tunnel in the world. Amidst the China-India border dispute, this tunnel has created tension for Xi Jinping's dictatorial government. Sela Tunnel will also help the Indian Army a lot. Now the Indian Army will keep an eye on the Chinese army on LAC for 12 months. In such a situation, Watch what is the specialty of Sela Tunnel.

All Videos

NDA's seat sharing formula decided in Bihar
Play Icon25:56
NDA's seat sharing formula decided in Bihar
Asif Ali Zardari's victory in Pakistan presidential election
Play Icon20:21
Asif Ali Zardari's victory in Pakistan presidential election
Watch debate show Taal Thok Ke on comparison of Modi with Hitler
Play Icon36:01
Watch debate show Taal Thok Ke on comparison of Modi with Hitler
Taal Thok Ke: सीटों पर क्लेश, 24 पर क्या 'संदेश'? Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon36:01
Taal Thok Ke: सीटों पर क्लेश, 24 पर क्या 'संदेश'? Lok Sabha Election 2024
Chirag Paswan can contest elections from Hajipur seat
Play Icon03:21
Chirag Paswan can contest elections from Hajipur seat

Trending Videos

NDA's seat sharing formula decided in Bihar
play icon25:56
NDA's seat sharing formula decided in Bihar
Asif Ali Zardari's victory in Pakistan presidential election
play icon20:21
Asif Ali Zardari's victory in Pakistan presidential election
Watch debate show Taal Thok Ke on comparison of Modi with Hitler
play icon36:1
Watch debate show Taal Thok Ke on comparison of Modi with Hitler
Taal Thok Ke: सीटों पर क्लेश, 24 पर क्या 'संदेश'? Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon36:1
Taal Thok Ke: सीटों पर क्लेश, 24 पर क्या 'संदेश'? Lok Sabha Election 2024
Chirag Paswan can contest elections from Hajipur seat
play icon3:21
Chirag Paswan can contest elections from Hajipur seat