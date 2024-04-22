Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

China issues once in century flood alert brace for torrential rain

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
China Floods 2024: On one hand, people in India are troubled due to the scorching heat, while on the other hand, the enemy country is also not untouched by the celestial disaster. People in China are troubled by heavy rain, hail and storm. Pictures of the devastation have emerged from China, which people are shocked to see.

All Videos

Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: 'Siachen Capital of Bravery...',says Defence Minister
Play Icon01:28
Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: 'Siachen Capital of Bravery...',says Defence Minister
Man Breaks Lamborghini's Windshield Accidentally While Showing Off; Repents Later
Play Icon00:35
Man Breaks Lamborghini's Windshield Accidentally While Showing Off; Repents Later
Construction Worker's Dance On 'Ae Makhna' Song Of Amitabh, Govinda Is What You Need To Watch Today
Play Icon00:29
Construction Worker's Dance On 'Ae Makhna' Song Of Amitabh, Govinda Is What You Need To Watch Today
Watch Amit Shah's speech from Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Play Icon03:13
Watch Amit Shah's speech from Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Clash among INDIA bloc's supporters during Ranchi rally
Play Icon02:16
Clash among INDIA bloc's supporters during Ranchi rally

Trending Videos

Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: 'Siachen Capital of Bravery...',says Defence Minister
play icon1:28
Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: 'Siachen Capital of Bravery...',says Defence Minister
Man Breaks Lamborghini's Windshield Accidentally While Showing Off; Repents Later
play icon0:35
Man Breaks Lamborghini's Windshield Accidentally While Showing Off; Repents Later
Construction Worker's Dance On 'Ae Makhna' Song Of Amitabh, Govinda Is What You Need To Watch Today
play icon0:29
Construction Worker's Dance On 'Ae Makhna' Song Of Amitabh, Govinda Is What You Need To Watch Today
Watch Amit Shah's speech from Chhattisgarh's Kanker
play icon3:13
Watch Amit Shah's speech from Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Clash among INDIA bloc's supporters during Ranchi rally
play icon2:16
Clash among INDIA bloc's supporters during Ranchi rally