China's conspiracy behind Manipur violence found

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: A delegation of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reached Manipur on Saturday. After reaching Manipur, the delegation of MPs from the opposition visited different areas in two groups. Some of these MPs visited Boys Hostel of Churachandpur College. Where a relief camp has been set up for the victims of violence. Today on Sunday, the delegation also met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Baat Pate Ki: Desert flood and rain from the mountain, water-water all around, there was an outcry!
play icon7:48
Baat Pate Ki: Desert flood and rain from the mountain, water-water all around, there was an outcry!
Video surfaced of Pakistan bomb blast..50 people died and more than 400 injured
play icon3:20
Video surfaced of Pakistan bomb blast..50 people died and more than 400 injured
Baat Pate Ki: 'Hindu Sena' on the streets against I.N.D.I.A and 'Mamta Banerjee'
play icon3:49
Baat Pate Ki: 'Hindu Sena' on the streets against I.N.D.I.A and 'Mamta Banerjee'
Manipur used to remain closed during the UPA government..then the PM did not even open his mouth – Anurag Thakur
play icon1:30
Manipur used to remain closed during the UPA government..then the PM did not even open his mouth – Anurag Thakur
Anju Audio Viral: Pakistani Begum! Anju abused her Indian husband fiercely
play icon6:57
Anju Audio Viral: Pakistani Begum! Anju abused her Indian husband fiercely

