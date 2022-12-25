NewsVideos
videoDetails

Christmas celebrates with great fanfare around the world, paper mache artist get orders worth lakhs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 09:24 AM IST
Christmas being celebrated with great fanfare around the world, paper mashi artisans got orders worth lakhs

All Videos

Weather News: Shadow fog in Delhi since morning, cold wave continues for two days
1:21
Weather News: Shadow fog in Delhi since morning, cold wave continues for two days
Orange alert in Delhi-NCR for December 25-26 due to Fog increase with cold
4:47
Orange alert in Delhi-NCR for December 25-26 due to Fog increase with cold
Zee Top 100: Actress Tunisha Sharma commit suicide, hang herself in makeup room
13:57
Zee Top 100: Actress Tunisha Sharma commit suicide, hang herself in makeup room
Fearless miscreants shots died a shopkeeper in Bihar's Hajipur
3:47
Fearless miscreants shots died a shopkeeper in Bihar's Hajipur
Today is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi always visit the tomb
0:51
Today is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi always visit the tomb

Trending Videos

1:21
Weather News: Shadow fog in Delhi since morning, cold wave continues for two days
4:47
Orange alert in Delhi-NCR for December 25-26 due to Fog increase with cold
13:57
Zee Top 100: Actress Tunisha Sharma commit suicide, hang herself in makeup room
3:47
Fearless miscreants shots died a shopkeeper in Bihar's Hajipur
0:51
Today is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi always visit the tomb
Christmas,Christmas songs,christmas music,Merry Christmas,Last Christmas,christmas songs playlist,christmas songs 2023,best christmas songs,last christmas 2023,merry christmas 2023,christmas music 2023,christmas songs 2022,top 100 christmas songs,christmas song,top 100 christmas songs of all time,christmas playlist 2023,new christmas songs 2023,best christmas songs 2023,top christmas songs and carols,christmas fireplace,