CJI read a big decision regarding Delhi government, know about its rights

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Today is an important day for Delhi and Maharashtra government. Today, on the one hand, the Supreme Court is going to give its verdict regarding the rights available with the Delhi government. Due to which the CJI has also started reading the judgement. On the other hand, CJI will give verdict on 16 MLAs including Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in a short while.